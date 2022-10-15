Titans Future in "Wait-and-See Mode"; Doom Patrol Fan Support Help

Coming out of this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC), the immediate futures for HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol were looking pretty bright. As you'll see below, a ton of previews for the fourth season of the former were dropped ahead of its November 3rd return, while the latter was represented by a teaser that hit exactly the right tone while previewing what's to come. But when you're talking HBO Max, then that means you're talking Warner Bros. Discovery and everything that comes with that (for example). So it's understandable that fans would begin asking questions about their fifth seasons, considering the rumblings that are already out there. Titans showrunner Greg Walker and Doom Patrol star Joivan Wade (Cyborg) were asked to share what they could about their respective shows' futures during NYCC, and here's what they had to share.

Candidly sharing that the show was "in a wait-and-see mode," Walker made it clear that it was mode he was in, too. "You know as much as I do. We're excited about this season. HBO Max is incredibly supportive of the show and really helping us become the show we want to be and get us in front of as many people as possible," he explained in an interview with Inverse. With other factors in play based on the machinations of the "world economy," the waiting game can be a long one (and one not easy to predict). "If you've got an idea where it's going, let's meet and have a conversation because I want to know," Walker added.

"We're as left in the lurch as you guys are, to be completely honest with you," Wade revealed while explaining why there isn't much he can offer. "Only once a series comes out do we ever hear [anything]. Sometimes you've been fortunate to hear a little bit before. We're signed up for some reasons. And then off the back of that, we just wait every year to see whether or not they're willing to bring it back," he added. "With the hope [that] you guys enjoy the season, then God willing, that will continue," he continued, emphasizing the importance of fans supporting the series via streaming views. "If we get to the point where fans are like, 'We've had enough,' then I suppose the big leagues will decide. But it's a cut above my pay grade. Right now, I have no clue. But hopefully, one day, they'll give me the insight into what's going on."

Heading into New York Comic Con (NYCC), the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce that the series will premiere its first two episodes on November 3rd. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan)!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: