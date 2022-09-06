Titans: Joseph Morgan Offers Update on Final Season 4 Filming Days

With what appears to be his final week of filming (you know how these things can change), HBO Max's Titans Season 4 star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) is back on social media to keep viewers in the know about how production is rolling along. And based on the first three tweets of the day, it looks like Morgan has a very "wordy" day ahead… possibly with a bit of screaming? And then… tomorrow? Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Here's a look…

Morgan kicked off his Twitter day with a heads up that he was enjoying some tea while getting ready to perform seven monologues today (…wow…):

Having a cup of tea, looking over the seven monologues I have to shoot today #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) September 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And yes, there will be screaming…

And as for any "good fight scenes" coming up soon? In the immortal words of Annie from the musical…

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.