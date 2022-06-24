Titans: Joseph Morgan Updates S04 Filming, Sebastian/Brother Blood

Shortly after learning from HBO Max's Titans Season 4 director Nicholas Copus that filming on part two of the season was underway, it didn't take long for series star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) to check in with an early update. And now, thanks to a late shoot tonight (with the actor tweeting earlier: "Getting ready for a VERY late shoot tonight"), we have some more insights into how filming is going. First up, screencaps from Morgan's Instagram Stories. We're assuming the first one is of Morgan on his way to set, while the second one is vibing a Sebastian/Brother Blood journal entry. Following that, some responses that Morgan offered to a handful of fans' questions/comments.

… And That Scene Tonight Sounds Like the Reason Binge-Watching Was Created: "Shooting the very last scene of an episode tonight. The one that'll have you powerless to do anything but launch into the next ep right away…"

So Is It a Sebastian Sanger or Brother Blood Scene? "One cannot exist without the other. They are not Jekyll and Hyde. Brother Blood has always existed in Sebastian and Sebastian will always be a part of Brother Blood."

Song Morgan Was Listening to An Hour Before This Was Written: "I Miss The Days" by NF

So When Will HBO Max's "Titans" Season 4 Hit the UK (or Anywhere)? "I don't have release dates for anywhere yet."

Is Sebastian Sanger Wearing Glasses in Every Scene or Not? "Not"

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.