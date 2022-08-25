Titans S04: Morgan on Long Filming Days & Blood Pits; A Deadly Tease

After giving him a break for the past ten days or so, we're back to harass Joseph Morgan's (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) social media accounts for updates on how the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is rolling along. And it looks like it was worth the wait, with Morgan checking in from some very long filming days to hype up what he's been filming, tease a "blood pit," and share a video heads-up about today's filming. Let's take a look…

First up, Morgan checked in on Wednesday from what would be a very long day of filming, but he's excited to know enough about the season to know about the "journey" that viewers have ahead of them when the series returns:

Late night shooting, channeling my inner monster… — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 25, 2022

It's exciting at this point in the season because I've shot so many scenes, it brings me great pleasure to think of the journey you have in store. #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 25, 2022

So about that "blood pit" everyone's been buzzing about…

And finally, Morgan checked in earlier today from yesterday's long shoot to let everyone know he's back to shooting what he's calling a "great episode" before passing along a clue or two about his on-screen misdeeds:

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.