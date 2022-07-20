Titans S04: Morgan's Got a Taste for "Blood", "Mayhem"; Curran Walters

Okay, we like how things are starting to get back to normal again. Of course, we're talking about having a steady stream of Season 4 production intel to offer on HBO Max's Titans. And once again, we have Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) to thank… but he's not alone in the update, as you'll see in a minute. First up, we had a tweet from Morgan earlier today that read, "Good morning all. Big day today on ['Titans']. Let's just say it's going to be Mayhem." Now, maybe it's just us reading into things but we're assuming Morgan's having a "big day" filming with Franka Potente's (Taboo) May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem, a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Following that, Morgan shared via Instagram Stories a little "blood test"… which was more of a "blood taste test," as the actor checked out the flavors of the on-set "Blood supply" by first showing us what the VFX team really uses (no, it's not real blood).

And in the following Instagram post, Curran Walters posted an of himself with Jay Lycurgo that included a caption that read, "Gotham" after a bat emoji:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.