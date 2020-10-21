Titans Season 3 1st Location Day Visuals; Curran Walters Is Committed

For what it's worth? Titans director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (who also directed Season 2, Episode 9 episode "Atonement") deserves a little bonus pay for being a one-man public relations machine for the live-action DC Comics series. With the action moving to Gotham for the third season, fans have been waiting for casting news and visuals on who will portray Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow) as well as Commissioner Barbara Gordon, and a first-look at Curran Walters' take on Red Hood.

While they've been waiting, Mojsovski has been sharing visuals of what's happening behind the scenes that include looks at the production team as well as some sneak previews of some of the sets. This time, the cinematographer shares a look at the production's first location day with director Millicent Shelton (Hunters, P-Valley).

Speaking of Walters, if anyone has any doubt if he's ready for the responsibilities that come with taking on a role like Red Hood? Just check out his two Instagram posts below, where he expresses in both words and visuals just how committed he is in doing right by both the show and the fanbase:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curran Walters (@curdog) on Oct 19, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

EP Greg Walker is interested in looking into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) would return this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.