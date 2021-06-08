Titans Season 3: Joshua Orpin Shares His Conner "Superbod" Progress

It looks like we might be having a mini table tennis match going on between series star Joshua Orpin (Conner) and film director Boris Mojsovski Csc, each taking turns offering viewers varying looks behind the scenes at how the production is going. has taken to Instagram once again to share a look at how production is going now that things are getting close to wrapping. After Mojsovski shared a number of looks at how production was going now that they've reached the finale (along with guest appearances from Orpin and Brenton Thwaites in costume), the ball was back in Orpin's court- with the focus shifting to how Orpin got in even better shape this season than prior (and that was impressive), posting what he calls his, "SUPERBOD PROGRESS PHOTO DUMP" on social media.

Here's a look at Orpin's Instagram post showing how his workout for the season progressed over time, while also offering some love to the experts who helped him achieve his goals. As long as I have the privilege of playing this role, I'll continue to strive toward the 100% unrealistic standard set by my comic book counterpart. "As long as I have the privilege of playing this role, I'll continue to strive toward the 100% unrealistic standard set by my comic book counterpart," he wrote in his caption- check out his entire post below:

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

