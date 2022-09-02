Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan, Eric Dean Seaton Share Updates, Teases

So we're looking at two days in a row when it comes to very cool updates about the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans. Yesterday, we learned that an episode during the upcoming season is inspired by the famous New Teen Titans (Vol. 1) #8 "A Day in the Lives…" (written by Marv Wolfman, with art by George Pérez, inks by Romeo Tanghal, colors by Adrienne Roy, and letters by Ben Oda, with Len Wein as editor), featuring a story by Geoff Johns & Ryan Potter with a script from Johns and Eric Dean Seaton directing. Now, we have Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) checking back in with not just an update on how much longer he has for filming but to also pass along another look at his on-screen alter-ego.

First up, a heads-up about some stunt rehearsal work from yesterday

And Morgan's also going to be pushing to post screenshots from the season when the time's right:

As we get closer to release I'll push for permission to post screenshots — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) September 2, 2022

And if you were wondering which Season 4 episodes Morgan was the most excited for viewers to see?

And his filming on Titans is getting close to an end, with four shooting days set for next week:

4 shooting days left next week. Then 3 days off, then begin new secret project. https://t.co/Ib3y0vQUS0 — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) September 2, 2022

As for the prep time he had to prepare for Sebastian…

And finally, we'll leave it to Morgan to share a tease for something that Titans and Legacies fans should be keeping an eye out for: "One more fun thing. On the day I shot the Legacies finale, I also shot a scene for ['Titans']. When it comes out, see if you can guess which one.":

One more fun thing. On the day I shot the Legacies finale, I also shot a scene for #DCTitans When it comes out, see if you can guess which one. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) September 2, 2022

"Hard hat with style. If they knew what was being built on the other side of this wall… All I can say is… I can't say anything really. Oh. Iconic. Yeah, that works.," Seaton teased, making millions of Titans fans everywhere desperately wanting to know what's going on behind that wall:

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.