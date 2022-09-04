Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Shares More From Sebastian's Journal

After last week's update from Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) regarding filming on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, we know things are beginning to reach an end. Of course, that means the season is just that much closer to hitting our screens. So with not much time left to pass along looks at how things are going, we have a double update this weekend (possibly not the last?) from Morgan. And in the first, he's shared some samples of pages from Sebastian's journal- here's a look at the screencaps from Morgan's Instagram Stories:

And as Morgan heads into this week's final four days of filming, he offers fans a heads-up that they should expect to hear a lot more from him before the season wraps:

Learning my last lines of dialogue for season 4 #DCTitans There's rather a lot of them. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) September 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.