Titans Season 4 Trailer Drop This Wednesday; New Brother Blood Image

As much as we were expecting to learn more about HBO Max and showrunner Greg Walker's fourth season of Titans, we were still pretty impressed by the extended previews dropped. But with only a little more than two weeks to go until Season 4 Part 1 hits screens, fans are about to get the one thing that's been at the top of their lists. That's right, with a tweet that simply reads "tomorrow" with a blood drop emoji and a new image teasing Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood meeting his "congregation," it seems pretty safe to say that a trailer should be dropping sometime this Wednesday.

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We've Learned So Far

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce that the series will premiere its first two episodes on November 3rd. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan)!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: