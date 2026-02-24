Posted in: Critical Role, TV | Tagged: Beacon, Draw Your Weapons, titmouse

Titmouse & Critical Role Come Together For Draw Your Weapons

Titmouse and Critical Role have a brand new series debuting on beacon this week, as the pencils and ink fly in Draw Your Weapons

Article Summary Draw Your Weapons is a new animated TTRPG series from Titmouse and Critical Role, debuting on Beacon.

Artists play tabletop RPGs live, drawing weapons, monsters, and characters that shape the adventure in real time.

Comedians Blaine Capatch and Chris Prynoski deliver fast-paced commentary and confessional-style storytelling.

Fans can join in on the action by sharing fan art and participating in live Beacon Discord events every week.

Titmouse and Critical Role have come together for a brand-new series debuting on Beacon this week, as the pencil becomes as mighty as a sword in Draw Your Weapons. This is a show where they will literally take geeky artists and throw them together in an actual-play TTRPG scenario, where they will have to create characters, weapons, and more to play throughout the series. All of which will feature commentary from comedian Blaine Capatch and Titmouse Founder & CEO Chris Prynoski, guiding viewers through the animated action with their own brand of play-by-play commentary and "confessional-style storytelling," as they have put it. We have more details on the show for you here, as it will debut on the platform this Wednesday, February 25 at 7pm PT.

Led by Game Master Josh Knapp (The Tonight Show), Draw Your Weapons follows a party of unlikely heroes played by Rashawn Scott (South Side), Sean Glaze (Regular Show), artist Heather Mahler, and musician Jason Charles Miller, as they venture across the city of Port Promise and beyond the continent on increasingly unhinged quests. Standup comedian and writer Blaine Capatch and Titmouse Founder & CEO Chris Prynoski call the action with play-by-play commentary, while live drawing and confessional cutaways turn the table's worst ideas into immediate consequences. In Draw Your Weapons, if someone draws it, the world has to deal with it, including weapons, gadgets, monsters, ill-advised plans, you name it! It's fast, loud, and art-first, with big punk/DIY energy and zero interest in playing it safe. The season runs 11 episodes with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Fans are invited to draw right alongside the show in the Beacon Discord, with fan art submissions running through Critical Role's existing submission pipeline for consideration to be included in the weekly art gallery highlights on critrole.com.

