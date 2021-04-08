Tom Holland Joins Apple TV+ Anthology Series The Crowded Room

Tom Holland is working with Apple again. After they released his latest film Cherry this year, Spidey will next pair with them for a new anthology series titled The Crowded Room, which will follow true stories of how people live and struggle with mental illness. The ten-episode series will be written by Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman, who will also executive produce. Holland will star in the series and also executive produce. Apple TV+ has a robust slate of series in production now, and I gotta imagine one starring Holland will shoot to the front of the line. You can get all the details on the new series down below. No timeframe for it to go in front of cameras or release date has been revealed as of yet.

Tom Holland Should Excel In This Role

From the streaming service: " Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "The Crowded Room," a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind") set to write and executive produce. On the heels of the premiere of the global hit Apple Original film "Cherry," Tom Holland will star in the lead role of the first season and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman. "The Crowded Room" is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The anthology's 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan" by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder)."

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer.