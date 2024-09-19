Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: geeked week, Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Official Trailer Released

Check out the official trailer for Legendary Television and Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Picking up after the events of the video game's "Survivor" trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), Legendary Television and Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft finds Lara (Atwell) abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. However, Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs – where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. Co-starring Allen Maldonado (Zip) and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game), the series dropped an official trailer during the final day of Netflix's Geeked Week – with the animated series hitting screens on October 10th – which you can check out above.

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser released back in June – with the series itself debuting on October 10th:

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!