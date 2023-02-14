Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! Offers New Trailer & Valentine's Day Cards Crunchyroll has released Tomo-Chan is a Girl! Valentine's Day cards that you can print out and use, along with new trailers for the occasion.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Crunchyroll has debuted an all-new trailer for the romantic comedy anime series Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, which finds its heroine, Tomo, in an unrequited romance with her childhood best friend, Jun. Will she be able to catch his eye romantically and see her for who she is, or will they stay best buds for life? Well, guess what? In celebration of Valentine's Day, Crunchyroll has released a new trailer for the show in both Japanese and English dubs and cute Valentine's Day cards featuring the four main characters that you can print out and use!

Tomo-Chan is a Girl! is a sort-of-new, sort-of-old high school romantic comedy, but aren't they all? Super-tomboy Tomo has reached that age where she's starting to have feelings for her best bud Jun, except the moment she declares her love for him, he seems to miss it and bro-zones her immediately. They've been best friends since childhood, and he's always treated her as a boy. She's always been a tomboy, but now her feelings and his bro-behaviour, and lack of personal space and boundaries with her are starting to make everything awkward. Hilarity ensues. For many episodes to come.

As we said before, Tomo is a male fantasy figure: the tough tomboy who knows nothing about being feminine, and the series is about her learning. There's Mifune and Ogawa, two gossipy girls who become terrified of her. There's bubbly British transfer student Carol, who is an airhead. The comedy hinges on Tomo's emerging romantic feelings for Jun and his cluelessness, but even by the end of the second episode; it becomes clear that he's in denial about his own burgeoning feelings for his best friend.

New episodes of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! debut every Wednesday, both subbed and dubbed in English at 10:00 am PST, with Episode 7 debuting this week on Crunchyroll.