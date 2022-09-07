Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford Added to Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW has booked another match for AEW Dynamite tonight. New Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will face Penelope Ford in a championship eliminator match, which means if Ford wins, she gets a shot at the title at a later date. Current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is injured and unable to compete, so the Interim championship was decided in a four-way match at the All Out PPV, which is a show that you may not remember happened last weekend because the entire thing was overshadowed by CM Punk unleashing on his co-workers in a half-hour-long profanity-laced tirade at the post-show media scrum. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter in the match, which also saw friction form between teammates Baker and Hayter that will likely also be explored on Dynamite tonight.

Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford joins Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship on Dynamite. We'll also see trios action as Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends take on Death Triangle. Additionally, MJF will be in Buffalo to deliver a highly anticipated promo that will likely address the situation surrounding CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship at All Out, and The Elite, who got in a backstage altercation with Punk after his tirade. Everyone involved in the altercation has reportedly been suspended, with Punk's future with the company in question. AEW will have to address Punk's status in some way at the show, if only to let people know if they should expect a tournament to crown a new champion. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, who were not originally scheduled for Buffalo, will reportedly be there to replace all of the suspended stars. AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern on TBS.