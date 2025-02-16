Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

Toni Storm Wins Back Title at AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia

The Chadster endures another Tony Khan nightmare before reviewing AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia, where Toni Storm regained her title in a show that LITERALLY STABBED TRIPLE H IN THE BACK! 😤

Article Summary Toni Storm reclaims Women's Championship at AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia, igniting hometown excitement.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega battle Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a match full of explosive, thrilling action.

Mercedes Moné faces Harley Cameron in an intense clash, showcasing Harley's growing potential.

The Australian crowd enjoys AEW's international showcase, challenging WWE's dominance by offering fresh alternatives.

The Chadster is literally so angry right now after watching AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia that The Chadster can barely type this review 😡 Tony Khan has really done it this time by taking his show internationally, which is just so disrespectful to WWE, who invented international wrestling shows 🌍

Before The Chadster gets into this review of AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia, The Chadster needs to share something disturbing. Last night, The Chadster had another Tony Khan nightmare 😱 The Chadster was walking through the Australian outback, drinking a White Claw seltzer, when The Chadster heard someone playing a flute. It was Tony Khan, dressed in a kangaroo costume, hopping toward The Chadster while playing "Down Under" by Men at Work on a flute made from a eucalyptus branch! Khan kept bouncing closer and closer, singing "Do you come from a land down under? Where ratings grow and metrics plunder?" Then he started throwing Vegemite sandwiches at The Chadster while an army of kangaroos wearing Young Bucks t-shirts surrounded The Chadster! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat just as Tony Khan was trying to shove The Chadster into his warm, moist pouch, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😰

Now, onto this absolutely unfair show. AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia opened with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega facing Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The match was full of flips and spots that literally violated The Chadster's sense of what wrestling should be. As Eric Bischoff said on his unbiased podcast just yesterday, "AEW's matches are like watching a circus performance where the elephants are doing backflips – it's just not natural!" The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective analysis. 🎪

The TBS Championship match between Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron was just Tony Khan trying to give Harley the chance to utilize her repertoire of talents in front of a friendly hometown crowd, giving her a lot of offense against the ex-WWE veteran and helping her grow as a performer into the superstar she will likely be in the future, which is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪

The Death Riders hardcore match with Cope and Jay White was just violence for violence's sake, something The Chadster's beloved WWE would never do (except in their own Extreme Rules matches, but that's different because WWE understands the business and owns the trademark for ECW, unlike Tony Khan, who is blatantly infringing). 🤼‍♂️

Kazuchika Okada vs Buddy Matthews was just more of Tony Khan's obsession with international stars, which is so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🇯🇵 Did you know that most international talent does not train the correct way by coming up through the WWE developmental system? That's not the way to pay your dues.

And don't even get The Chadster started on Toni Storm winning the Women's Championship from Mariah May. The whole "Timeless" gimmick is just Tony Khan trying to cheese The Chadster off by doing something creative and different in front of Toni's home country crowd. Wrestling doesn't need long-term storytelling with satisfying payoffs. It needs moments, something Tony Khan will never understand. 👎

The most unfair part is how the Australian crowd seemed to actually enjoy AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia. They clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster tried explaining this to Keighleyanne, but she just mumbled something about The Chadster's "unhealthy obsession" and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

The only consolation The Chadster has is that The Chadster's Mazda Miata would definitely outperform any of the rental cars the AEW roster used in Australia. 🚗

💯 The Chadster gives AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia zero White Claws out of five, which is coincidentally the same number of White Claws The Chadster threw at the television during this show. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and trying to ruin The Chadster's life with these internationally successful wrestling shows! 😤

