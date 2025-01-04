Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God S02E26 "The Dawn of Departure" Added to My Impatience

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 26: "The Dawn of Departure" was another solid effort that seemed intent on testing my patience.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 26: "The Dawn of Departure" was an episode to show us that, even though we have Bam back, there is still a lot to uncover in this tower. Bam is back with his friends. The workshop battle seems to have come to an end, and it is time to continue moving on. It is time to look for those who got them into this mess and time to get to the top of the tower. However, at this point, how many floors do they have left? Is getting to the top even the goal anymore? I know, I know, I have absolutely zero patience.

I am not going to lie; I had very high hopes for the finale, just like Panic! At the Disco, and those hopes went away with Bam's last strands of hair. Trust me, I am deeply aware most of it is because of my love of Bam's long hair and the heartbreak when it was cut. Why you give me long hair and taketh away, Lord? It's completely biased. I get it, but it hit deep. Thankfully, it was toward the end before taking off with Khun and Rak, so at least it did not take away from anything else.

We see the two that had been fighting, Hatz and Endorsi, got away, and the old man running the game seemed spooked by some guy who showed up. Everything happened so quickly. Like things just happened. They were able to get away thanks to Endorsi and the rest thanks to the bee-looking person. I did love that Shibisu ran to big Bam. All the love they showed him upon getting back together made me happy. It seemed like they were about to get killed by a guard upon orders, but at the last minute, the guard got the call to retreat, and the game was over.

Lero Ro is told that he brought the big guns, and the guy he was fighting dips. We find out the person who showed up to stop the old man was the head of the ten families, Po Bidau Gustang. The old man even causes hum of giving the torn to FUG. However, the guy just says he is there to take over the handling of the Workshop Battle and make things fair again, mentioning something about giving the winner their prize. Like now we are getting an episode, four years before we get more answers?

Anyway, the teams are reunited. Yihwa seems interested in Wangnan's ring, but he wakes up before she reaches it. I think that might be our next clue. His ring. Kang is still passed out since Cassano took his half of the demon. I do have an issue with all the setups that took place in this episode. There seems to be so much going on behind the scenes, new FUG enemies working against each other. We get an answer just to get more twists and turns and deeper layers to this onion of a tower.

Anyway, my biggest yay was Endorsi and Bam going on a date and being tailed. I love that Endorsi just wanted to see him happy and did not take advantage of his innocence. That said, I like that she kissed his cheek. They were cute and I hope we can see more of this. Kuhn on his end, knowing Endorsi was there with Bam, went to meet with the team he had put together to continue the mission: finding Rachel. And we do see that… peach… meeting with Cassano and the rest of her FUG faction. Oh, how I dislike Rachel and cannot wait for karma to get her worth her cake sweetness. Ugh.

Anyway, yay for Endorsi and Bam. Also, another yay for the dream team being together once again. Nay to the teams going their own paths until they meet again. And the biggest Nay of them all to Bam cutting his hair. I am not a fan. This was my biggest heartbreak of all. So not get me wrong, I appreciate that they did some setting up for what is coming, I just feel like it was not my favorite storytelling since it just feels like things happened just to get us to this point. However, I do look forward to seeing Bam, Rak, and Khun together climbing the tower again.

