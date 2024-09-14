Posted in: Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 9 "One-Winged Devil" Picked Up The Pace

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9: "One-Winged Devil" proved to be a step in the right direction for the slow-moving anime.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 9: "One-Winged Devil" seems to start mobilizing all the pieces to bring them together soon. We get to find out the backstory of one of Viole's teammates, leading to clues about where Viole himself comes from. There is definitely no rush in getting to know the characters; like in the first season, we get to meet them as the story moves along. It seems the pace will start picking up soon as the workshop battle moves closer. Kuhn is still rattled as he goes back and forth with Emily, trying to get answers about Bam, but not even Emily knows his whereabouts at the moment. This episode showed me how much older Kuhn looks. He then gets interrupted as his team has found the next person he was searching for, someone who looks a lot like Kang.

Immediately, the picture spreads online, and Viole's team catches a glimpse of it. They notice the same similarities between Kang and Cassano, as Kang calls him. Here is where the plot thickens: they were born on a floor where Rankers go to give birth and apparently leave the babies to be used by a lab and turned into weapons to be used at the workshop. We see Kang and Cassano's past as he narrates it to his team. And as you might have guessed, it has all the makings of horror and heartbreak. Ultimately, we see how they are fused with a demon, and the next time Kang wakes up, it is to meet the bunny-looking creature that recruited Bam initially.

I felt so bad for Kang. But is there anyone in this type of Tower that has a decent past at all? Jeez, it has been tough out there. Everyone on the team is already ready to head over to Cassano with Kang, but he decides to take the lead without them until Viole shows up. Kang was waiting for him to confront him about his past. It seems Bam might have a similar past, just no memories from it. Viole recognizes and admits to this, however Kang knows he does not have any answers and can tell he is also a victim. I love that even if he is trying not to care, we see Viole already has a bond with them, whether he likes it or not.

I'm even more curious to see what happens as Kuhn is also heading to meet Cassano. That said, I had a very bad feeling about Dan staying to keep an eye on Rachel. We have seen what she can do, and I hope she does not pull any tricks this time. I wonder if Kuhn will cross paths with Kang and if they'll even get to know about Viole-slash-Bam. I am very much looking forward to seeing where this workshop battle leads.

