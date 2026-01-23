Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, smallville, tracker
Tracker S03: Smallville's Durance, Arrowverse's Ramsey Set to Appear
Report: Erica Durance (Smallville) and David Ramsey (Arrowverse) will guest-star in a March episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker.
Fans of Smallville and the "Arrowverse" are going to like what CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has in store for an upcoming episode. Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" (which has some great updates and an email update you can subscribe to) is reporting exclusively that Erica Durance (Lois Lane on Smallville) and David Ramsey (John Diggle, "Arrowverse") will join Hartley for the March 22nd episode.
Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) "after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues.
Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.
It's been safe to say for a while now that Tracker is a pretty huge hit for the network. But sometimes, you need end-of-the-year lists to really drive home the point. For example, Variety released its look at the Top 100 most-watched telecasts in primetime for 2025. Right off the bat, to no one's surprise, NFL football and programming related to it dominated the field once again. But when it comes to drama, Tracker was the other headline-grabber. Last year's ratings rundown saw the series secure 15 spots on the Top 100 list of total viewers; this year, it increased its hold by four episodes (for a total of 19 spots). The ratings rundown looks at the Live+7 ratings for telecasts released during primetime this year, and is based on broadcast and cable measurements (measuring both total viewers and Adults 18-49). As for those episodes…
Here's a look at the episodes that made the Top 1oo of the most-watched primetime telecasts for 2025 in terms of total viewers*:
- 60. S3E3 "First Fire" (CBS) 11,822,000 11/2/2025
- 66. S2E13 "Neptune" (CBS) 11,275,000 3/16/2025
- 67. S3E7 "Eat the Rich" (CBS) 11,247,000 11/30/2025
- 71. S2E20 "Echo Ridge" (CBS) 11,123,000 5/11/2025
- 72. S2E10 "Nightingale" (CBS) 11,106,000 2/23/2025
- 73. S2E15 "The Grey Goose" (CBS) 11,001,000 3/30/2025
- 74. S2E16 "The Mercy Shot" (CBS) 10,887,000 4/13/2025
- 75. S3E1 "The Process" (CBS) 10,884,000 10/19/2025
- 77. S2E19 "Rules of the Game" (CBS) 10,877,000 5/4/2025
- 79. S2E12 "Monster" (CBS) 10,679,000 3/9/2025
- 80. S3E2 "Leverage" (CBS) 10,653,000 10/26/2025
- 81. S3E4 "No Man's Land" (CBS) 10,630,000 11/9/2025
- 82. S3E6 "Angel" (CBS) 10,576,000 11/23/2025
- 83. S2E17 "Memories" (CBS) 10,519,000 4/20/2025
- 86. S3E5 "The Old Ways" (CBS) 10,453,000 11/16/2025
- 88. S2E14 "Exodus" (CBS) 10,426,000 3/23/2025
- 90. S2E18 "Collision" (CBS) 10,316,000 4/27/2025
- 96. S2E11 "Shades of Gray" (CBS) 10,089,000 3/2/2025
- 97. S2E9 "The Disciple" (CBS) 10,010,000 2/16/2025
*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/25 – 12/1/25. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).