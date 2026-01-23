Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, smallville, tracker

Tracker S03: Smallville's Durance, Arrowverse's Ramsey Set to Appear

Report: Erica Durance (Smallville) and David Ramsey (Arrowverse) will guest-star in a March episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker.

Fans of Smallville and the "Arrowverse" are going to like what CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has in store for an upcoming episode. Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" (which has some great updates and an email update you can subscribe to) is reporting exclusively that Erica Durance (Lois Lane on Smallville) and David Ramsey (John Diggle, "Arrowverse") will join Hartley for the March 22nd episode.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) "after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues.

Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

It's been safe to say for a while now that Tracker is a pretty huge hit for the network. But sometimes, you need end-of-the-year lists to really drive home the point. For example, Variety released its look at the Top 100 most-watched telecasts in primetime for 2025. Right off the bat, to no one's surprise, NFL football and programming related to it dominated the field once again. But when it comes to drama, Tracker was the other headline-grabber. Last year's ratings rundown saw the series secure 15 spots on the Top 100 list of total viewers; this year, it increased its hold by four episodes (for a total of 19 spots). The ratings rundown looks at the Live+7 ratings for telecasts released during primetime this year, and is based on broadcast and cable measurements (measuring both total viewers and Adults 18-49). As for those episodes…

Here's a look at the episodes that made the Top 1oo of the most-watched primetime telecasts for 2025 in terms of total viewers*:

60. S3E3 "First Fire" (CBS) 11,822,000 11/2/2025

66. S2E13 "Neptune" (CBS) 11,275,000 3/16/2025

67. S3E7 "Eat the Rich" (CBS) 11,247,000 11/30/2025

71. S2E20 "Echo Ridge" (CBS) 11,123,000 5/11/2025

72. S2E10 "Nightingale" (CBS) 11,106,000 2/23/2025

73. S2E15 "The Grey Goose" (CBS) 11,001,000 3/30/2025

74. S2E16 "The Mercy Shot" (CBS) 10,887,000 4/13/2025

75. S3E1 "The Process" (CBS) 10,884,000 10/19/2025

77. S2E19 "Rules of the Game" (CBS) 10,877,000 5/4/2025

79. S2E12 "Monster" (CBS) 10,679,000 3/9/2025

80. S3E2 "Leverage" (CBS) 10,653,000 10/26/2025

81. S3E4 "No Man's Land" (CBS) 10,630,000 11/9/2025

82. S3E6 "Angel" (CBS) 10,576,000 11/23/2025

83. S2E17 "Memories" (CBS) 10,519,000 4/20/2025

86. S3E5 "The Old Ways" (CBS) 10,453,000 11/16/2025

88. S2E14 "Exodus" (CBS) 10,426,000 3/23/2025

90. S2E18 "Collision" (CBS) 10,316,000 4/27/2025

96. S2E11 "Shades of Gray" (CBS) 10,089,000 3/2/2025

97. S2E9 "The Disciple" (CBS) 10,010,000 2/16/2025

*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/25 – 12/1/25. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).

