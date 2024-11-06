Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 5: "Preternatural" Sneak Peeks Released (VIDEO)

Check out these three new sneak peeks at CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker Season 2 Episode 5: "Preternatural."

Welcome back to our pretty regular update on how things are looking with the second season of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. For this go-around, we've got three sneak peeks at S02E05: "Preternatural," in which Colter finds his search for a missing teen becoming a "spiritual" experience. Unfortunately, not everyone in a mining town is feeling the same – and they're definitely not feeling the idea of having Colter around.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 5 "Preternatural" Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 5: "Preternatural" – Colter (Justin Hartley) takes a job locating a missing teen with a unique spiritual gift in an inhospitable mining town. Written by Ryan O'Nan and Annakate Chappell and directed by Jeff T. Thomas, here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peeks, and image gallery for this weekend's chapter:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

