Tracker/Yellowstone Team-Up at Golden Globes; New Marshals Images

Along with new images from CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, we have a look at Grimes and Tracker's Justin Hartley at the Golden Globes.

Article Summary CBS drops new preview images for Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, raising anticipation for its debut

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes and Tracker’s Justin Hartley teamed up as presenters at the Golden Globes

Grimes says Marshals brings a “different Kayce" and was drawn in by showrunner Spencer Hudnut’s gripping pitch

Yellowstone spinoff Marshals premieres March 1, blending cowboy grit with law enforcement action on CBS

With less than two months to go until EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)-starring (now "Y"-less) Marshals makes its debut, we have two very cool updates to pass along. First up, we have four preview images from the "Yellowstone" spinoff series waiting for you below. In addition, we got a preview of the big Sunday team-up set for Sundays beginning March 1st, with Grimes joined by Tracker star/EP Justin Hartley as presenters during the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

Here's a look at Grimes and Hartley during the 83rd Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night, before they hit the stage and while they were presenting the award for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor to Adolescence star Owen Cooper:

Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter from July, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Luke Grimes shares that he was initially against the idea of a #Yellowstone spinoff for his character Kayce before hearing the concept for his upcoming show pic.twitter.com/jeD9n6qPnj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

