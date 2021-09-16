Trial in the Outback: Chamberlain True Crime Docuseries Sundance Set

True crime is headed to Sundance Now with a look into a child's death & the debate over a mother's innocence or guilt in an upcoming three-episode docuseries. Lindy Chamberlain made headlines in 1980 when she claimed a dingo had killed her 9-week-old baby in the Australian outback. With little evidence, Chamberlain was convicted of murder and spent the next 30 years trying to prove her innocence. With exclusive personal accounts in this revelatory three-part true crime documentary series from award-winning director Mark Joffe, Chamberlain and her family finally share their own story.

Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story explores the case that has figured in Australia's collective consciousness since 1980 when a dingo took Chamberlain's defenseless baby in a random horrific attack. But it quickly turned into more than that, resulting in the trial of the century and Australia's most notorious miscarriage of justice. Through interviews with Chamberlain, her children, and eyewitnesses today, archival footage and broadcasts, and – for the first time – access to Chamberlain's personal archive of family stills, movies, audio recordings, and letters, the series is a compelling universal story that still resonates today.

Trial in the Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story, A Sundance Now Exclusive Series, is produced by Empress Road and Easy Tiger Productions. Joffe (Jack Irish) serves as director and Francine Finnane (Vietnam) serves as writer. Fremantle handles international distribution.

"Trial In The Outback: The Lindy Chamberlain Story" Episode List:

Episode One: The tragic loss of Azaria Chamberlain to a dingo in the Australian outback is turned on its head by a sensationalist media, a disbelieving public, an aggrieved Territory government, and its biased police, all combining to send her mother, Lindy, to trial for her murder.

Episode Two: An obsessed and divided Australia watches the trial of the century as facts and eyewitnesses are disregarded, false forensic evidence is presented and a provincial jury is swayed to convict Lindy for murder, sentencing her to life in prison with hard labor.

Episode Three: Three years into her life sentence, following an intense public campaign and the confluence of extraordinary events, Lindy Chamberlain is suddenly released from prison but the fight for justice for her and her family continues, taking her story through to the present day, 40 years after the tragic death of her daughter Azaria.