Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Announces English Voice Cast & More Crunchyroll announced the full English dub cast for Trigun Stampede, joining Jonny Yong Bosch, who reprises his role as Vash the Stampede.

The Trigun Stampede English dub cast has been announced to join Johnny Yong Bosch, who is reprising his role as Vash the Stampede after he voiced the character in 1998's Trigun and 2010's Trigun: Badlands Rumble. The English dub premieres its first episode on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:30 pm PST, and will debut new episodes weekly following the Japanese language simulcast, which also debuts new episodes every Saturday and premiered on January 7, 2023.

Trigun is a popular action manga series from the 1990s by Yasuhiro Nightow that follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. Trigun Stampede is produced by the animation studio Orange (BEASTARS; Land of the Lustrous). The new series is directed by Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous episode director).

As the synopsis goes, "Vash the Stampede is a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

Additional staff credits on Trigun Stampede include an original story by Takehiko Oki; series composition by Shin Okashima, Tatsuro Inamoto, and Yoshihisa Ueda; original character design by Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist); and music composed by Tatsuya Kato (Revue Starlight).

The English dub cast for Trigun Stampede will include the following:

Jeremy Inman serves as the ADR Director on the English Dub, a fellow voice actor who has also ADR directed other anime series such as Golden Kamuy, Saga of Tanya the Evil, DECA-DENCE, ID: Invaded, and more. Additional cast and English ADR crew information for Trigun Stampede can be found on Crunchyroll News as it is announced.

The Japanese voice cast includes the following:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede

as Vash the Stampede Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe

as Meryl Stryfe Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood

as Nicholas D. Wolfwood Kenji Matsuda as Roberto De Niro

as Roberto De Niro Junya Ikeda as Millions Knives

as Millions Knives Koki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers

as Legato Bluesummers TARAKO as Zazie the Beast

as Zazie the Beast Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad

as William Conrad Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash

as Young Vash Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives

as Young Knives Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem