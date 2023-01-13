Trigun Stampede: Johnny Yong Bosch Returns to Voice Vash for Anime Crunchyroll cast Johnny Yong Bosch, Vash the Stampede's original English language voice actor, for the reboot series Trigun Stampede.

Trigun was one of the major staple anime series of the 1990s and rebooted series Trigun Stampede is keeping the original vibes alive with the English voice casting of series protagonist Vash the Stampede going to none other than Johnny Yong Bosch, the actor who originally voiced Vash the Stampede in the original 1998 series. Both series are based on the manga written and illustrated by Yasuhiro Nightow. The English dub will debut weekly, every Saturday, starting January 21, 2023, following the Japanese language simulcast, which debuts new episodes every Saturday and premiered on January 7, 2023.

Taking up the English voice of Vash the Stampede once more for Trigun Stampede, Johnny Yong Bosch said, "Voicing Vash the Stampede in the original Trigun series is a role that literally launched my voice-over career, and I am extremely excited to voice him again in this all-new anime adaptation from Orange. I look forward to going on this adventure with fans once more and hope new audiences enjoy the journey as well."

Yong Bosch posted a video of his excitement on Crunchyroll's Twitter:

We're excited to welcome @johnnyyongbosch back as the English voice of Vash. Get ready for the dub premiere of TRIGUN STAMPEDE on January 21. ✨ MORE: https://t.co/9rsGcc59DT pic.twitter.com/rDEdVRJXex — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 12, 2023

Aside from Trigun, Johnny Yong Bosch got his start as Adam Park, the Black Ranger, Green Zeo, and Green Turbo, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He continued his anime journey by providing the English voices of Kaneda in AKIRA, Renton in Eureka Seven, Kiba in Wolf's Rain, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass, Sasori in Naruto, Artemis in Sailor Moon, Giyu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Lio in Promare, and many, many more.

Here's the English dubbed version of the classic pilot for the original Trigun series featuring Yong Bosch's voice:

Jeremy Inman will serve as the ADR Director on the English Dub, a fellow voice actor who has also ADR directed other anime series such as Golden Kamuy, Saga of Tanya the Evil, DECA-DENCE, ID: Invaded, and more. On delivering the dub for Trigun Stampede, Inman said, "Trigun is anime royalty, and I can't wait to work with Johnny Yong Bosch in bringing it back to life with this new and fresh take, promising old fans the same gun-slinging action while bringing in new fans as well with amazing animation, characters, and story."

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, best known for voicing Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Kirito in Sword Art Online, voices Vash the Stampede in the Japanese language version of Trigun Stampede.

Trigun Stampede is streaming on Crunchyroll.