TRIGUN STARGAZE Creator Yasuhiro Nightrow Teases New Season

During The Anime Effect podcast, TRIGUN STARGAZE creator Yasuhiro Nightrow discusses the new season, his favourite character, and more.

Article Summary TRIGUN STARGAZE creator Yasuhiro Nightow teases the new season in an exclusive Anime Effect podcast interview

Studio Orange returns to animate TRIGUN STARGAZE, the highly anticipated follow-up to TRIGUN STAMPEDE

Beloved characters like Vash, Meryl, Milly, and Wolfwood return as new mysteries unfold across the planet

TRIGUN STARGAZE premieres January 10th, 2026, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide

On January 6th, 2026, Crunchyroll hosted a global TRIGUN STAMPEDE Watch Party for all 12 episodes of Studio Orange's TRIGUN STAMPEDE. Crunchyroll has followed up by a new episode of their podcast The Anime Effect with an exclusive interview with original creator Yasuhiro Nightow on Crunchyroll's The Anime Effect podcast, where he discusses the upcoming TRIGUN STARGAZE and the manga and anime series' legacy.

In TRIGUN STAMPEDE, Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante, only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

It's been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town. When he receives an abrupt visit and SOS from the third ship they call home, he acts swiftly in order to protect those dear to him. However, as soon as the planet receives good news from the far reaches of outer space, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet.

Based on the original popular manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow, TRIGUN STAMPEDE and TRIGUN STARGAZE is produced by Studio Orange (BEASTARS, Leviathan). TRIGUN STAMPEDE was directed by Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous episode director), and TRIGUN STARGAZE is directed by Masako Sato (HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP). Additional credits for both include scripts based on Takehiko Oki's concepts and concept art and character designs by Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist).

The highly anticipated return of TRIGUN STARGAZE premieres on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, only on Crunchyroll.

