Triple H Signs Another Ex-WWE Guy as Dexter Lumis Appears on Raw

It seems like every time the ratings for Dyna— we mean Raw or Smackdown start to dip a little bit, To— we mean, Triple H responds by breaking out his father– …in-law's checkbook and bringing in another ex-WWE guy to boost them. Dexter Lumis appeared on WWE Raw tonight, as he was spotted in the crowd and escorted out by security following the main event. AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a no disqualification match to end the show, leading to Lumis's appearance.

Lumis was released back in April along with many other stars in one of the talent regular talent purges that have been happening since Nick Khan rose to power in WWE, but with Triple H in charge of both creative and talent relations, he appears hellbent on bringing all his faves back to the company.

Since SummerSlam, which saw Dakota Kai return to the company, we've now also had Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and now Lumis in the span of eight days. That's a new signing roughly every two days on average. But how long can this frenzy last? Can we expect a "special announcement" from Triple H every time ratings start to slump? And what about all the homegrown A– we mean, WWE superstars who have been there from the start? Do they need to worry about their spots?

See highlights from the main event and the appearance of Dexter Lumis below.

