Triple H: WWE in Talks with Undertaker About Possible NXT Coach Role

With the Undertaker for real this time totally definitely probably maybe retired for good, The Deadman will be looking for something new to do with all his free time. According to WWE executive Triple H, Undertaker may find that something new as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

At the NXT Takeover WarGames post-show media call, Triple H was asked about The Undertaker's potential future by In The Ropes' Gary Cassidy, a man who is not the same Gary that frequently texts with Bleeding Cool writer Chad McMahon's wife, or so Chad keeps telling us, though perhaps we're not the ones who need convincing. In any case, Triple H seems to strongly believe it will involve NXT. The next phase of Undertaker's career, we mean. Not Chad's wife's extramarital activities. Look, here's what Haitch had to say:

Well, you know, look, I can tell you this, that any time Taker is involved here, any time he's walked through these doors, everybody that's here is better for it. They all come out of here with a different perspective, a fresh viewpoint, and, you know, he's one of the most knowledgeable guys that has ever been in the business, I believe. Even myself, I learn from him every time I'm around him. So he is he is looking now, I believe, to move into sort of the next kind of phase of his life. And, you know, we've talked a lot about it. It involves being here. It involves the future. It involves getting getting more into that. I would like to believe he has earned taking a breath off of his retirement for a moment. But we actually just touched base in the last couple of days, and that is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year with everything else that's happening. Having him involved, I just I can't stress enough how impactful that will be to everybody.

It's getting to be a regular 90s WWE nostalgia showdown on the NXT coaching roster. Undertaker would certainly add to that vibe. Plus, it's better than becoming a greeter at the local Walmart to pass the time during retirement.