Just before the end of 2020, it was announced that HBO and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa were teaming up for a new take on the popular vampire drama series True Blood as well as the Charlaine Harris novels. Aguirre-Sacasa is set to executive produce and also expected to co-write the pilot with executive producer Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2), with original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball returning to executive produce. Since then, fans haven't wasted a second expressing their opinions on the idea of rebooting the series- specifically, if it even needs to be redone. Now, we're starting to hear from members of the original cast- beginning with Anna Paquin (Flack), who spoke with Collider regarding the news and if she was surprised by the decision.

"I don't know. No. Yes. [Author] Charlaine Harris didn't even know it was happening. Everybody's phones were blowing up. Cast and crew, by the way, were like, 'Oh my God, your show is getting picked back up!' and we were all like, 'Huh? What?'" As far as Paquin sees it, it's not her place to say if a reboot will happen or not- but whatever they create won't add to or take away from the experiences she had with the original cast and crew. "We do live in an era of entertainment where the reboot and the sequel have become a currency. So, is it time? I don't know. That's really not my department. It was some of the best years of my life, but I don't think them continuing to tell those stories or continuing in that world really has anything to do with the thing that we created. That's its own special little entity that was ours and came with a whole family of cast and crew who are still in touch," Paquin explained. 'We had a Cinco de Mayo lockdown Zoom with our cast and crew, and there were 75 people. We actually all are a family who has stayed in touch, and not just the actors. These are our people."

Though Paquin has nothing but good wishes for the upcoming take, fans of the original series shouldn't expect to see her appear any time soon. "So, I wish them well. I don't know if they need us for anything. Aren't we all too old now? But it's a fun world. It's a supernatural world with endless possibilities. Of course, there's room to do more and to tell more stories within that universe. We don't own it." Based on Harris' "Southern Vampire Mysteries" series of novels, True Blood wrapped up its run on HBO in 2014- but not before becoming the cable giant's most-watched series since The Sopranos. Over the course of the series, the cast included Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.