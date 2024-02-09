Posted in: ABC, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: elon musk, jimmy kimmel, opinion, putin, Seth Meyers, trump, Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Gets No Love From Putin, Seth Meyers or Jimmy Kimmel

Vladimir Putin, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers have one thing in common - a complete & total lack of respect for Tucker Carlson.

While we were left wondering if it was something he wanted to do as opposed to having to do for whatever reason (maybe to boost those Twitter/X numbers?), ex-FOX "News" talking head Tucker Carlson headed over to Vladimir Putin's Kremlin palace in Moscow for a one-on-one interview that was more "ONE-ON-one." Imagine if you gave Putin a human mic stand for Christmas, one that would occasionally make weird facial expressions – and one that Putin would berate every now and then, just for the shits-n-giggles of it all. While we're not going to post the infomercial here – and we don't recommend checking out the propaganda piece – we would be remiss if we didn't highlight some examples of just how wonderfully awkward things got for Carlson as Putin demeaned him to his face.

For example, during an exchange about Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych being shown the door in 2014 after some serious pushback from the Ukrainian people, Putin claimed that the move was backed by the CIA. "With the backing of CIA, of course – the organization you wanted to join back in the day, as I understand. We should thank God they didn't let you in," Putin responded at one point, referencing Carlson's efforts to work for the CIA back in the day. "Although it is a serious organization, I understand." At another point, Putin dismissed a question from Carlson with, "Are we having a talk show or a serious conversation?" And let's not forget the 20-minute-plus rambling "history lesson" that Putin gave Carlson after dropping this: "Your basic education is in history, as far as I understand. So if you don't mind, I will take only 30 seconds or one minute to give you a short reference to history to give you a little historical background."

Now, we're getting a chance to see what NBC's Seth Meyers and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel had to say on the matter during their respective late-night monologues – with Kimmel reminding us that the Kremlin began undercutting Carlson even before the interview aired over his claims that no other Western journalists had attempted to interview Putin. The Kremlin had to fact-check Carlson – let that one sink in…

