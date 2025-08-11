Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal: Here's Your S02E06 "MKAW1SH" & S02E07 "H1TNRVN" Preview

Check out a preview of Peacock and Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith's adaptation of Twisted Metal S02E06: "MKAW1SH" and S02E07: "H1TNRVN."

With two new episodes of Peacock and Showrunner/EP Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal set to ignite later this week, we've got a sneak peek and official overviews for S02E06: "MKAW1SH" and S02E07: "H1TNRVN." John (Anthony Mackie), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa & Will Arnett) are facing down new alliances, deadly rivalries, ghosts from the past, reignited tensions, and much more – all while keeping their eyes on the prize…

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 Previews

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 6: "MKAW1SH" – John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), facing increasingly dire circumstances, form unexpected alliances with some and fuel rivalries with others, navigating a world where trust is as fleeting as danger. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa & Will Arnett) crosses paths with a familiar and dangerous foe, one whose presence reignites old tensions.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 7: "H1TNRVN" – As the tournament continues, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves facing a series of unimaginable setbacks, all on the worst possible day, pushing their patience and resolve to the breaking point. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa & Will Arnett) decides to put rivalries aside in order to keep his eye on the prize.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

