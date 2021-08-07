Two More Matches Set if WWE Makes it All the Way to SummerSlam

Assuming WWE isn't sold by the time SummerSlam takes place later this month, it will feature two new matches made official on Smackdown last night. Bianca Belair will put her Smackdown Women's Championship on the line in a rematch with Sasha Banks. Also, Edge will face Seth Rollins in a grudge match that, for the first time in recent memory, actually references history between the two going back longer than two months.

A press release on WWE.com notes describes recent trouble between Belair and Banks, who respected each other before their WrestleMania match. Now, Banks seems determined to disrespect Belair, since Belair beat her for the title at WrestleMania.

If you think Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks produced a bona fide Match of the Year candidate in the main event of WrestleMania 37 (they absolutely did), then make sure you're glued to your screen when they once again clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. With animosity certain to be off the charts in Belair vs. Banks II, make sure to tune in to SummerSlam, streaming Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8/7 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Relive Sasha Banks returning to trick Bianca Belair: SmackDown, Aug. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spbOdNTJg2c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bianca Belair has a confrontation with Sasha Banks and Zelina Vega: SmackDown, Aug. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbeROMxK0JM)

Meanwhile, the WWE.com press release on Edge vs. Rollins focuses on Rollins interfering in Edge's Universal Championship opportunity, though on Smackdown this week, they also referenced that time Rollins tried to break Edge's neck seven years ago.

At SummerSlam, two of the most intense Superstars of any generation will go to war when Edge takes on Seth Rollins in a highly personal matchup seven years in the making! Don't miss the classic showdown at "Your Summer Vacation Destination," streaming Saturday, Aug. 21, at 8/7 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Edge challenges Seth Rollins to SummerSlam showdown: SmackDown, Aug. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmqhBICmHvI)

SummerSlam takes place in Las Vegas on August 21st.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Smackdown, SummerSlam, wrestling, wwe