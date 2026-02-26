Posted in: Cartoon Network, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, TV, Vinyl | Tagged: adventure time, Watertower Music

Two New Adventure Time Vinyl Soundtracks Announced

Adventure Time is getting two brand-new soundtrack releases, both of which will be available on vinyl with custom printings

Article Summary Two new Adventure Time vinyl soundtracks are coming from iam8bit and WaterTower Music in Q3 2026.

Adventure Time: Come Along With Me LP and CD feature fan-favorite tracks and unique box art.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 2xLP and CD include series music by Rebecca Sugar, Amanda Jones, and more.

Both albums are now available for pre-order and showcase exclusive art by series artists Jessie Balmer and Maya Peterson.

The Land of Ooo will come to life through two new music releases, as iam8bit and WaterTower Music have come together for a pair of Adventure Time vinyl albums. The two albums are Adventure Time: Come Along with Me and the Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Soundtrack, both of which will be available as special vinyl releases and on CD, containing music from both shows. We have more details for you here as both are up for pre-order, with plans to ship them sometime in Q3 2026.

Two Adventure Time Vinyl Albums

The Adventure Time: Come Along With Me Soundtrack 1xLP ($31.99) and CD ($19.99), named after the series' three-part finale, features nostalgic tracks from Tom Keifer alongside fan-favorites such as "The Island Song" and Rebecca Sugar's "Time Adventure." A treat for fans of the show, both the 1xLP and CD include box art from Background Designer and Visual Developer Jessie Balmer, which encapsulates the whimsy of Finn and Jake's childhoods.

The Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 2xLP ($42.99) and CD ($24.99) are both two-disc sets that feature some of the series' most iconic songs from Season 1 & 2 of the show, with performances from the talents of Rebecca Sugar, Tom Kenny, Brian David Gilbert and Open Mike Eagle, alongside musical tracks composed by Amanda Jones. Both the CD and 2xLP vinyl include art from storyboard artist Maya Peterson, illustrating the unbreakable friendship and bond between the series' main namesake characters.

Adventure Time is a critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series following the adventures of a boy named Finn and his canine best friend Jake as they navigate the fantasy world of Ooo, meeting a cast of characters and going on adventures in a light-hearted animated series. Continuing the Adventure Time story, the 2023 series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake follows Fionna Campbell and her feline companion, Cake, and features even more multiversal mishaps and misadventures, presenting a more emotionally mature take that still contains the series' trademark sense of humor.

