Two Teams Advance in Dusty Rhodes Classic on WWE 205 Live

Friday's episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network featured two more matches in the NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournaments. In a match for the women's tournament, newcomers Gigi Dolan and Cora Jade took on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. And in a match for the men's tournament, frenemies Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up to replace Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Desmond Troy after Adonis was injured in a match with Karrion Kross on NXT this week. 205 Live aired after Smackdown on the WWE Network, and was filmed at the Capitol Wrestling Center earlier this week. WWE has released highlights from each match on YouTube.

In the women's match, Dolan, formerly known as Priscilla Kelly, and Jade, formerly known as Elayna Black, made their NXT debut. Dolan and Jade looked like legit competitors, though they ultimately put over the NXT vets. Both will make great additions to the NXT roster. Check out the highlights here:

Based on the video alone, The Chadster would rate that match about ****1/4.

In the men's match, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher teamed up to replace Adonis and Troy against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the final first-round match of the men's Dusty Rhodes classic. Ciampa got the pin on Nese with Willow's Bell as these two found some real synergy as a tag team. They still don't seem to fully trust each other, but personally, The Chadster thinks this could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Based on the video alone, The Chadster would rate that match about ****3/4.

Thanks for supporting The Chadster's beloved WWE by clicking on the video above, and The Chadster guesses it's cool you clicked on this article for Bleeding Cool too. Toodaloo!