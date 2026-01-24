Posted in: MMA, Paramount+, Sports, TV | Tagged: ufc, UFC 324

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

With early prelims now underway and prelims starting at 7 pm ET, here's your viewing guide to Paramount+'s UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett.

Article Summary UFC 324: Justin Gaethje faces Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight championship in Las Vegas.

Streaming exclusively on Paramount+ with early prelims at 5:30 pm ET, prelims at 7 pm ET, and main card at 9 pm ET.

Co-main event features Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong in a pivotal bantamweight clash for title contention.

Main card highlights include Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas and Derrick Lewis vs Waldo Cortes Acosta.

Two months after the news hit that Paramount Skydance and UFC would be making some beautiful (and bloody) music together for the foreseeable future, we're about to see what the new deal has to offer tonight with UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett. In the main event, former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, a bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley against No. 5-ranked Song Yadong. Of course, there's a whole lot more MMA action going on during the early prelims, prelims, and remainder of the main card – and that's what we have waiting for you below. But before we get to that, here are the basics you need to know to check out UFC 324:

When & Where Can I Watch UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett? Taking place TONIGHT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the event is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. (check UFC.com for streaming info outside the U.S.). Here's a look at the start times:

Early Prelims: 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Main Card: 9 pm ET/6 pm PT

Who's Announcing UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett? CBS Sports broadcaster Kate Scott joins former champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman from the host desk at T-Mobile Arena.

Down where all of the action will be going down, Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, veteran reporter Megan Olivi, coach Din Thomas, and in-Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer will be on hand.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett – A Look at The Card

Here's a look at what went down during the pre-fight press conference, as well as the weigh-in and fight face-offs ahead of tonight. In addition, we have a rundown of the fights (with some overviews), links to each fighter's UFC profile, and a look at the six-part vlog series UFC 324: Embedded:

Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller

Athlete Profiles: Adam Fugitt | Ty Miller Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Cameron Smotherman Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman

Athlete Profiles: Josh Hokit | Denzel Freeman Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez

Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Alexander Hernandez Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson

Athlete Profiles: Alex Perez | Charles Johnson Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas

Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Modestas Bukauskas Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev

Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Andrey Pulyaev Don't blink as rising star Ateba Gautier (9-1, fighting out of Doula Cameroon) takes on Andrey Pulyaev (10-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia) in a middleweight bout Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Athlete Profiles: Umar Nurmagomedov | Deiveson Figueiredo Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva

Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Jean Silva Featherweights lock horns as No. 6-ranked contender Arnold Allen (20-3, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) takes on No. 11 Jean Silva (16-3, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas

Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Rose Namajunas No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Natalia Silva (19-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D'Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas collide in a high-stakes matchup at 125 pounds Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Derrick Lewis

Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Derrick Lewis Expect fireworks as No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz. by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) takes on UFC knockout king and No. 8 ranked Derrick Lewis (29-12, fighting out of Houston, Texas) Sean O'Malley vs Song Yadong

Athlete Profiles: Sean O'Malley | Song Yadong Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender "Suga" Sean O'Malley (18-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) looks to get back into title contention against No. 5 ranked Song "Kung Fu Kid" Yadong (22-8-1, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett

In the main event, former BMF champion and No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje (26-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Safford, AZ) takes on No. 5 ranked Paddy Pimblett (23-3, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England) for the interim lightweight title.

