UFC Fight Island 7: Historic MMA Airing Set for ABC This Afternoon

UFC Fight Island 7 will take place this afternoon in Abu Dhabi, and is going to be an important card. Not only is the card taking place in an arena with fans for the first time in over 9 months, but the card itself will appear on ABC. This is the first combat sports card to air on the broadcast network since 2000 and looks to continue the rich history of combat sports on the network that dates back to 1949. ABC obviously wants to counter-program the NFL playoffs that continue today as well, and they are getting a great UFC card to do it.

UFC Fight Island 7 Kicks Off A Huge Week For Them

At the top of the broadcast, UFC President Dana White will address the MMA nation about the future of Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and what that means for next Saturday's huge Conor McGregor/Dustin Poirier 2 fight. Then, we get down to business with a great main card to kick-off 2021. The main event will see Max Holloway take on Calvin Kattar in an important fight at 145 pounds. Holloway is coming off a loss to champ Alexander Volkanovski that many felt like he won this past summer, while Kattar is a rising star in the division looking to stake claim to a title shot. These awesome fighters are the perfect pairing to introduce such a large audience to MMA on ABC, and great ambassadors for MMA. The UFC did a great job booking this fight to main-event this card.

The main card will be as follows:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

UFC Fight Island 7 airs this afternoon on ABC starting at 3 PM EST. Tune in early to find out the fate f the lightweight division.