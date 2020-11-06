Undertaker to Return at WWE Survivor Series, Retire Again

The Undertaker retirement tour is beginning to rival Ric Flair's or the rock band KISS. After supposedly ending his career multiple times over the years, The Undertaker revealed during the Last Ride documentary that probably maybe definitely unless Vince McMahon really needs him, he wrestled his final match in the cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania earlier this year. WWE later confirmed the news with an episode of Smackdown dedicated to celebrating the Undertaker. Right now, they're celebrating 30 days of the Undertaker on the WWE Network, and at WWE Survivor Series later this month, WWE has now promised The Undertaker's Final Farewell. For real this time. Probably.

From the press release:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Undertaker's Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live around the world on WWE Network, capping off The Phenom's legendary 30-year career. One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match vs. AJ Styles® at this year's WrestleMania®, Undertaker has participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair®, Triple H®, Shawn Michaels® and Mick Foley®; had multiple WWE Championship reigns; and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years. As part of Undertaker's Final Farewell and 30th anniversary, WWE is celebrating "30 Years of the Deadman" throughout November, including recently debuted documentaries "Meeting The Undertaker" and "WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer" on WWE Network as well as "The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer" premiering this Sunday, November 8 and "Brothers of Destruction," which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival, and will stream on WWE Network on Sunday, November 15. In addition, Undertaker will be a special guest on "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions" immediately following Survivor Series. Activation will also include special Undertaker photo galleries, video highlights and features on WWE.com, Undertaker Tik Tok Challenge, Instagram filter and Snapchat lens, two exclusive product opportunities with Funko only available at Amazon, feature space in 2,300 Walmarts including an exclusive Mattel action figure, national media appearances including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and blocks of primetime programming from WWE's distribution partners around the world dedicated to Undertaker. In addition to Undertaker's Final Farewell, WWE Survivor Series is the one night of the year where Raw® squares off against SmackDown®. Current matchups are highlighted by: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns® taking on WWE Champion Randy Orton®; Raw Women's Champion Asuka® vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks®; Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day® against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits®; United States Champion Bobby Lashley® vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn®; as well as men's and women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches.

So there you have it. The Undertaker is for sure going to be retired now and definitely, won't be back for another match as soon as next April, especially under the current circumstances where WWE continues to bleed ratings with fewer and fewer attitude era stars mobile enough to bring back for temporary spikes. Absolutely do not look for Vince McMahon to call on The Undertaker again and bring him back for "one more match… one more match… one more match…." At least, probably not. Oh, who are we kidding.