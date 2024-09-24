Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: junji ito, uzumaki

Uzumaki Episode 1 Preview Sees Shuichi Trying to Warn Azami (VIDEO)

Arriving on Saturday, September 28th, check out the latest preview for Adult Swim's adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki.

This Saturday, September 28th, at 12:30 am, Adult Swim will debut its anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Japanese horror manga Uzumaki – and if it feels like we've been covering this for some time now, that's because we have. But from everything we've seen along the way, the wait has been more than worth it – with Adult Swim releasing a preview of the first episodes that continues making that point. We don't want to spoil it other than to say that it's a helluva introduction to Azami Kurotani…

First announced during 2019's Crunchyroll Expo and with Hiroshi Nagahama directing, here's a look at the official overview for the series: "'Let's leave this town together,' asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents are turning into spirals. People's eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?"

The Japanese/English voice actors for the animated series include Kirie Goshima – Uki Satake / Abby Trott, Shuichi Saito – Shin-ichiro Miki / Robbie Daymond, Azami Kurotani – Mariya Ise / Cristina Vee, Kirie's Dad – Toshio Furukawa / Doug Stone, Shuichi's Dad – Takashi Matsuyama / Aaron LaPlante, Shuichi's Mom – Mika Doi / Mona Marshall, and Katayama – Katsutoshi Matsuzaki / Max Mittleman.

Uzumaki: A Look Back at Adult Swim's Previous Previews

For a preview timeline, let's start with a look at the original teaser when the series was first announced:

In the following follow-up teaser, Nagahama offered an update on where things stood and why the delay was necessary while also including an additional look at what's to come:

That brings us to the clip that was shared at the Adult Swim Festival on the Green in San Diego in July 2023 and and an early preview from earlier in the summer of 2024 – both of which you can check out below. Created in partnership with Production IG USA, the animated Adult Swim series was still in production – with Colin Stetson on board to compose the music for Uzumaki.

