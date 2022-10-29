Vampire Academy: Stringer, Nieves & Liner Talk Favorite S01 Moments

Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, and Andrew Liner all have huge weights on their shoulders as young actors tasked to carry the Peacock TV adaptation of Vampire Academy, which is based on the Richelle Mead novels of the same name. Stringer and Nieves play leads & best friends Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir. Rose is a dhampir guardian-in-training, whereas Lissa is a royal moroi vampire, spirit user & Dragomir princess. Both are part of an ensemble cast that also includes Andrew Liner, who plays Mason Ashford, another dhampir guardian-in-training who has feelings for Rose. As season one wrapped on the NBCU streamer, Stringer, Nieves & Liner spoke to Bleeding Cool to share their favorite season one experiences. This is your major spoilers warning.

Favorite Moments from Vampire Academy Season One

Bleeding Cool: So, do you have a favorite moment for this current season?

Liner: I loved when we went to Saragossa, and we were shooting an episode before hiatus. We were blocked from shooting. That was the first time I got to work with Dani.

Nieves: Oh, with [director Jesse [Warn] on [episodes] four and five.

Liner: We had a cat running around everywhere. Sisi fell in love with a stray cat. It was a beautiful thing. We were all together in that one episode.

Nieves:: We had an acapella group, remember? I feel like shooting-wise, as an actor, four and five were a lot of fun when we were invoking the haunted ghosts of Belchite.

Stringer: An acapella group, and we only do "Billie Jean."

Nieves: Storywise, I was excited to get into the whole "Shadow Kiss" thing with Rose.

Stringer: I liked the boxing fight. That was good and fun. I also liked the breakup scene. When we're at the door, and you're like…

Nieves: Oh yeah!

Stringer: "I killed you. Sorry you died." I can't do this anymore. I'll see you later. What?! [laughs]

Nieves: That was a good moment, and we break up more than once.

Liner: Hey, y'all break up more than we break up.

Stringer: Were we ever really together?

Liner: Don't stop on my heart anymore.

Stringer: I'm so sorry. I don't know what to say, babe, but I love you. We do break a lot. Me and daddy break up a lot. It's not nice, but we're always at a definitive moment where they're pivoting, and something is always changing. It's indicative of the entire story [laughs]

Liner: When your relationship changes a lot, it's cool to see, and you go through its ebbs and flows like a little rollercoaster.

Nieves: It was a big moment where that's the starting point of the switching when you roll a little bit in certain aspects of their friendship.