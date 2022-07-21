Vampire Academy Teaser: Peacock Series Opens Its Doors This September

Vampire Academy is a new adaptation of the book series from author Richelle Mead coming to Peacock this September, and the trailer for the series was just dropped. Showrunner Julie Plec, of The Vampire Diaries universe of shows, is bringing the books to life, along with a cast that includes Daniela Nieves (Sex Education), Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Kieron Moore ("Sex Education"), Andre Dae Kim ("Locke & Key"), J. August Richards ("Agents of Shield"), Anita-Joy Uwajeh ("Lucky Man"), Mia Mckenna-Bruce ("Persuasion"), Rhian Blundell ("Nobody Girl"), Jonetta Kaiser ("Tales") and Andrew Liner ("Grown-ish"). Below you can find the trailer.

Vampire Academy Synopsis

"Lissa, a Royal vampire, and her best friend and protector, Rose, navigate romance, class politics, and ancient magic at their boarding school for vampires. When a mysterious bond develops between the two friends, they must work together to decipher it, all while facing threats inside the gates and out, including the bloodthirsty and undead Strigoi. Based on the international best-selling series from Richelle Mead." Below is also a bunch of images that Peacock has released from Vampire Academy.

You know what? this looks like it could be fun. I know in all my years working at a bookstore, the Vampire Academy novels were always insanely popular. Judging by the fact that their SDCC panel boasted a full. house of over 1000 people, that popularity is going to carry over to the show. Plec is the perfect choice to handle this, and maybe she can go a bit deeper since this is on a streaming service and not The CW, no offense to them. From the applause at the panel, they seem to be on the right path.

Vampire Academy drops its first four episodes on Peacock on September 15th, and then a new episode will release on Thursdays until the end of the season.