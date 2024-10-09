Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: scooby doo, Velma

Velma: Max Cancels "Scooby-Doo" Series After 2 Seasons, Special

After two seasons and a Halloween special, Max has canceled Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy's animated "Scooby-Doo" universe series, Velma.

After two seasons and the recently released Halloween special, Mindy Kaling, Charlie Grandy, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma has been canceled. "Over the past two seasons, Mindy [Kaling] and Charlie [Grandy] have created an incredibly fun and fresh world within the iconic whodunit franchise. While we won't be moving forward with another season of the series, we thank them for their compelling coming-of-age storytelling, unrivaled clues, and hilarious hijinks," shared a representative from Max in a statement regarding the "Scooby-Doo" universe series.

"The original Hanna-Barbera shows are still out there to watch. We are not erasing the originals. We just want to be a little ice planet on the outer regions of the Scooby-verse!" Grandy shared with Emmys magazine back in May 2023, defending the animated series while making the logical case that both can exist at the same time and the world will still continue to turn. "Mindy [Kaling] came to me and said she'd love to work on a story with Velma…She loved the character and thought it would be funny to have her at the center of a show. We asked ourselves, 'Why stop [at Velma being South Asian]?' None of these characters are rooted to being white. We were worried about going to Warner Bros. and asking them to do it, but they said, 'Do it. It's time! Just make sure it's funny and good!'"

The voice cast for the special includes Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, Sara Ramirez, Nicholas Braun, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hale, Richard Kind, Jason Mantzoukas, Saweetie, Debby Ryan, and Kulap Vilaysack.

Developed and written by Charlie Grandy and directed by Adam Parton and Meg Waldow, Max's Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! is executive-produced by Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Elijah Aron, and Sam Register – with Jessica Kumai Scott as co-executive producer. The supervising producer is Amy Winfrey, with Kandace Reuter producing and Greg Gallant co-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!