Velma Season 2 Update: Work on "Scooby-Doo" Prequel Series Underway? Based on Deadline Hollywood's profile of Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, WBTV Group, work on HBO Max's Velma Season 2 is underway.

Well before HBO Max's adult animated "Scooby-Doo" prequel series wrapped up its run last week, folks were wondering what the future of series star & executive producer Mindy Kaling and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma. Though the series broke HBO Max's record for the largest premiere day of any original animated series to date, Velma is not exactly being lovingly embraced by "Doo" purists who have no interest whatsoever in an enjoyably twisted take on the franchise. Unfortunately for them, they might not like what Deadline Hollywood had to report earlier today in a profile of Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. Toward the end of the info-filled look at how Dungey operates, a rundown was listed regarding what the WBTV has coming up. And that's where we saw this: "…Dungey's team is working on a second season of Scooby-Doo spinoff 'Velma,' an adult animated comedy that comes from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy that was the streamer's most-watched animated series debut ever…" Okay, just to be clear? Especially in these "post-pandemic" streaming days? An order for a new season doesn't have as much meaning as it used to because we're in a time now when a series can be pulled completely only hours before its new season was set to debut. That said? It sounds like the clues to this Season 2 mystery are beginning to add up…

Joining Kaling in the main voice cast is Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns also lend their voices. Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy will executive produce alongside Howard Klein and Sam Register.