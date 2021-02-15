Vengeance Day Results – Did KUSHIDA win the North American Title?

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, happy to join my colleague Jude Terror in providing this live coverage for NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Amigos, it's been a rough week for everyone, especially wrestling reporters. Who books two PPVs for a single weekend, comrades? Personally, I blame capitalism. But I am admittedly a little bit biased, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!

One day, El Presidente vows that the capitalist pigs who control the means of production at Bleeding Cool will die like dogs, but until that day comes, comrades, I must play their game and insert this SEO keyword-rich text into my article. But El Presidente shall have his revenge!

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center on Sunday, December 14th. Five matches are on the card. Finn Balor defends the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Johnny Gargano defends the North American Championship against KUSHIDA. And in the finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, MSK takes on Grizzled Young Veterans, while in the women's final, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon face Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results Part 2

Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHDA – NXT North American Championship Match

Even though my labor is being exploited, comrades, I am glad to be with you for coverage of Vengeance Day tonight. Amigos, it isn't that I am lonely on Valentine's Day. Why, literally hundreds of men and women and gender non-binary people have been throwing themselves at El Presidente for weeks, saying things like, "Your Excellency, won't you please do me the great honor of being my valentine," and showering El Presidente with flowers, candy, and paper hearts, I said to them, NXT is having a PPV that night, babes. And so here we are.

Johnny Gargano, left with no other recourse, is forced to defend the North American Championship against KUSHIDA here at NXT Takeover. And of all the things one can say about NXT, the one thing you can never say is that they don't know how to put on a great Takeover match. Yes, they all follow essentially the same formula, comrades. A slowly building crescendo of increasingly ridiculous moves followed by unbelievable kickouts while the crowd (or in this case fake crowd) chants things like "fight forever" and "this is awesome" and "NXT." It's like, their thing, comrades, and they are good at it. And no one is better than Johnny Gargano. So of course this is an incredible match from a physical standpoint if you enjoy that kind of thing.

But I am not sure why anyone values the North American Championship when Keith Lee just gave the thing away last year.

Anyway, comrades, they do this thing where KUSHIDA finally gets Gargano good in an armbar. Gargano rolls all the way out of the ring with KUSHIDA refusing to release the hold, but eventually gets him to relinquish it. But then KUSHIDA hits a running punt kick on Gargano's arm from the stage to the bottom of the ramp and gets him in the Hoverboard Lock. Gargano reverses and hits One Final Beat outside on the stage, and then again inside, and he gets the pin.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

It was a fine match, comrades. The loss may take the wind out of KUSHIDA's sails, though. He lost fair and square. Now I must relinquish the baton for my colleague Jude Terror, who will be covering the next match.

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Check back soon for more results. Until next time: socialism or death.