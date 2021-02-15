Vengeance Day Results – Who Won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. I'm Jude Terror, and I'll be joined tonight by the illustrious El Presidente. Chad McMahon has been given the night off following the shocking events of last night's recap of Impact No Surrender, where Chad admitted that his wife, Keighleyanne, left him. We hope he gets the help he needs.

But enough about that loser. Let's talk about NXT Takeover Vengeance Day.

I've been asked to post this SEO keyword-rich text about No Surrender. I tried to refuse but they beat me with a stick. So here, just read it. For my sake.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day emanates from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center on Sunday, December 14th. Five matches are on the card. Finn Balor defends the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Io Shirai defends the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. Johnny Gargano defends the North American Championship against KUSHIDA. And in the finals of the men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, MSK takes on Grizzled Young Veterans, while in the women's final, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon face Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results Part 1

Vengeance Day kicks off with a music video by Josiah Williams, who wants NXT to be his valentine. Then it's time for the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic finals. I'll also note that Eli Drake made a surprise return to NXT on the pre-show, and his new WWE name is L.A. Knight.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai head to the ring. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon follow, both in the tank. The match is action-packed and befitting the opening match of a Takeover. At the midway point, Moon has the match won after hitting Gonzalez with the Eclipse but Kai distracts the referee so he doesn't count the pin on time. The match continues after that with some high spots and a brawl outside the ring. It ends up with Gonzalez dumping Moon over the top rope onto the stage and then shoving her off the stage to the floor. That leaves Blackheart alone with Kai and Gonzalez, and though she puts up a good fight, Gonzales pins her with a chokeslam powerbomb.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

That was a hell of an opening match. Gonzalez and Kai are the inaugural winners of the women's Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Pete Dunne and crew are seen arriving at the COVID Wrestling Center, as is Finn Balor. And now, as it's time for Gargano vs. KUSHIDA, it's time for me to hand this live coverage over to my esteemed colleague, El Presidente.

Thanks for reading Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day. Check back soon for more results.

This post is part of a multi-part series: NXT Takeover Vengeance Day Results.

Vengeance Day Results – Who Won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic?

Vengeance Day Results – Match 2 (Coming Soon)

Vengeance Day Results – Match 3 (Coming Soon)

Vengeance Day Results – Match 4 (Coming Soon)

Vengeance Day Results – Match 5 (Coming Soon)