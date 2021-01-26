Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix, Michael Hirst Spinoff Series Cast Set

While series creator and writer Michael Hirst's (Elizabeth, The Tudors) critically-acclaimed series Vikings may have come to an end last month on Amazon Prime (later in 2021 on History), his Vikings-verse is set to live on at Netflix with spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla. Written and executive produced by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), the sequel series begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the "Vikings" legend- and now we know who will be starring in the spinoff series (along with the original descriptions from the streaming service):

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON: A Greenlander and intrepid sailor, raised on the outer fringes of the known world.Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER: Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the "old gods."

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON: A Viking noble and of the last berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE: The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON: A physically huge and ambitious Viking; stern and unforgiving. Olaf is an "Old Testament" Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY: The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN: The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON: A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat.

POLLYANNA McINTOSH is QUEEN ÆLFGIFU: Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE: Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

Netflix has ordered 24 episodes of the new series, with Stuart, Hirst, and MGM Television's Morgan O'Sullivan executive producing. Though Netflix does not currently stream the original series, they will look to acquire SVOD rights to stream alongside the sequel series. "I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix," Hirst said in a statement when the series was first announced. "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."