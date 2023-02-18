Violet Evergarden The Movie Tops Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases For May A limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set of Violet Evergarden the Movie headlines Crunchyroll's May Blu-Ray releases - here's a look!

Crunchyroll will release a limited edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set for the visually stunning Violet Evergarden the Movie on May 30th, 2023. Each set will exclusively include a special collector's box, 12 unique art cards, and a filler box designed to fit into the Violet Evergarden The Complete Series limited edition set.

There will also be a limited edition Blu-ray and DVD box set for Restaurant to Another World 2, released on May 9, 2023! This set includes a 64-page art book full of delectable concept art, three official recipe cards, and extra room in the box to store Season 1.

Violet Evergarden the Movie – Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Box Set (Crunchyroll Release)

While writing other people's emotions, she may have neglected her own. Violet Evergarden, the child soldier turned Auto Memory Doll, writes letters that evoke the words her clients can't. But when a terminally ill boy requests her services for his family, her own feelings about love and loss resurface. Now she must confront her past and the death of the Major.

Violet Evergarden the Movie – Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives

Special Collectors Box 12 Unique Art Cards Filler Box designed to fit into the Violet Evergarden The Complete Series Limited Edition Set Violet Evergarden the Movie – Limited Edition Special Features Promo Videos & Trailers



Restaurant to Another World 2 – Limited Edition Box Set

There is a certain restaurant in the first basement level of a multi-tenant building in one corner of a shopping street near the office district. The historical restaurant, marked by a sign with a picture of a cat, is called "Western Cuisine Nekoya." This restaurant looks completely normal through the week, but on Saturdays, it opens in secret exclusively to some very unique guests. During these hours, doors in various areas of a parallel world open to allow customers of many different races and cultures into the restaurant.

Restaurant to Another World 2 – Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives

64-page art book full of delectable concept art, interviews, and more 3 Official Recipe Cards Room in the box to store Season 1!



Restaurant to Another World 2 – Special Features Commercials Textless Ending Song



Additional home video titles releasing in May from Crunchyroll include Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Tomodachi Game, Aoashi, DATE A LIVE IV, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Requiem of the Rose King, and more.

Crunchyroll May 2023 home video release calendar

May 2, 2023

May 9, 2023

May 16, 2023

The Dawn of the Witch – The Complete Season – Blu-ray (North America / Australia and New Zealand)

May 23, 2023

DATE A LIVE IV – The Complete Season – Blu-ray and DVD

May 30, 2023

