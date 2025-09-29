Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: paul bettany, vision quest

Vision Quest Will Tackle "Intergenerational Trauma" Themes: Bettany

Vision Quest star Paul Bettany reveals "intergenerational trauma" and identity will be key themes in Disney+'s "WandaVision" universe series.

As a direct sequel to Disney+'s first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series, WandaVision, the second, following the Kathryn Hahn-starred Agatha All Along, Paul Bettany, who plays the title character in Vision Quest, opened up on what little he could discuss about the upcoming MCU series at LA Comic Con. The show comes courtesy of Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, which picks up the events of the MCU's favorite android Avenger, now in all white following the events of the Jac Schaeffer-created series.

Vision Quest Star Paul Bettany Shares What the MCU Series Themes Will Be

"It's about intergenerational trauma…fathers and sons and denial of pain, denial of your own truth, and coming to terms with who and what you are," Bettany revealed (via Screen Rant), sitting next to his WandaVision co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, last physically seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), her second turn as an antagonist. She lent her voice, reprised her role in the animated series Marvel Zombies, not only as Wanda, but also became The Red Queen.

Vision Quest, which is based on the Roy Thomas and John Buscema-created comic, will also star James Spader, who reprises his role as Ultron from Avengers: The Age of Ultron (2015); Picard alums Todd Stashwick and Orla Brady, who plays bounty hunter Paladin, and F.R.I.D.A.Y. (AI created by Tony Stark to replace J.A.R.V.I.S.), respectively; Ruaridh Mollica (Tucker), T'Nia Miller (Jocasta), and Emily Hampshire (E.D.I.T.H.). Also returning from days of MCU past is Faran Tahir, who reprises his role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings faction back in 2008's Iron Man, which kidnapped Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), setting his path as the superhero. Rounding out the cast is Mary McDonnell in an undisclosed role. The series will be eight episodes, with Matalas, Christopher J. Byrne, and Gandja Monteiro directing episodes. The series is set to premiere in 2026 on Disney+ as part of MCU Phase VI.

Paul Bettany talks about what he's excited to explore in #VisionQuest @comicconla: "It's about intergenerational trauma…fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are." pic.twitter.com/LOmTfGlyeb — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

