Voice Actor Brad Dourif Will Voice Chucky in the Syfy-USA Series

The Chucky series over at Syfy-USA is bringing back a familiar face or, in this case, a familiar voice. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Brad Dourif will be back to voice the evil doll in the upcoming series that is set to air in 2021. Dourif has been a staple of the Child's Play series since 1988, and it wouldn't be much of a Chucky series without that iconic voice, so bringing in Dourif is absolutely the right call for this series. The target audience for a series like this wouldn't have accepted any other voice for Chucky, and it shows a level of respect for not only the source material but the fans as well that they went the extra mile to get Dourif on board for the series.

Dourif isn't the only familiar name we'll see with this series as producer David Kirschner and writer Dan Mancini, who have both worked on the entire film franchise, are also set to return. Mancini explained back in May to Syfy Wire that they were absolutely respecting the source material while giving it a new spin: "With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

The Chucky series has been described as "is set in an idyllic American town where a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a yard sale. The town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose its hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster." The film franchise is something of a cult classic, and cult classics are very much In right now and more so than ever. There is room for an extreme niche series like this provided that everyone involved keeps in mind that it is niche and controls the budget accordingly. We'll have to see if Chucky can find an audience on the two channels it is set to air on in 2021.