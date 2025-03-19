Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

Vought Rising: Will Hochman, Elizabeth Posey Join "The Boys" Prequel

Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey have joined the cast of Prime Video's Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring The Boys prequel, Vought Rising.

As fans well know, there's more going on in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys than ever before. As cameras continue to roll on the fifth and final season, fans are waiting patiently for news of when Gen V Season 2 will drop. And now, we have some casting news to pass along for Prime Video's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront)-starring 50's-set prequel spinoff series The Boys: Vought Rising. Variety is reporting that Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) and Deadline Hollywood reporting that Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) have both joined the cast – though their respective roles are being kept under wraps. In addition, Mason Dye (Stranger Things) – who has been tapped for the role of Bombsight during the fifth and final season of The Boys – could reprise the role for the prequel series (though nothing has been confirmed), which would see The Boys EP Paul Grellong serving as executive producer and showrunner.

The Boys/Vought Rising: About Soldier Boy's Return…

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

