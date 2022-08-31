W. Morrissey Shows Up on Dynamite, Leaves with Stokely Hathaway

W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Morrisey interrupted a promo by The Wingmen and demolished the group before leaving with Stokely Hathaway. When Tony Schiavone tried to get some information out of Hathaway about the stable he's been building, Hathaway throttled Schiavone and told him it was none of his business.

See highlights from the segment below:

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Earlier on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia apologized to Chris Jericho for his behavior last week and pledged his loyalty to the Jericho Appreciation Society. But when Jericho's opponent at All Out, Bryan Danielson, beat JAS member Jake Hager in a match, Garcia saved Danielson from a chair shot by Jericho in the post-match brawl.

See highlights from that below:

After #AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley dropped the signed open contract for a World Title Match at the #AEWAllOut PPV in the middle of the ring, Ace Steel, long time friend of CM Punk, picks it up and walks out. The plot thickens! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hPrAoJQmYc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Bryan Danielson and Jake Hager are not holding anything back in the opening bout of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/BtQlqxNzfO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Hager lays a massive chop into the chest of Danielson! #AEWDynamite LIVE from Chicago on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IqVrJ1BHYC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Before Bryan Danielson can even celebrate his victory, members of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety take the opportunity to ruin the moment! And it wasn't long before the #BlackpoolCombatClub retaliate! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6qbTshUfa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6NHHOKS3Je — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Earlier still on Dynamite, Jon Moxley issued an open challenge for the AEW World Championship at All Out. We don't have an answer yet as to who will accept the challenge, but hopefully we'll find out by the end of the night.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling