W. Morrissey Shows Up on Dynamite, Leaves with Stokely Hathaway
W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Morrisey interrupted a promo by The Wingmen and demolished the group before leaving with Stokely Hathaway. When Tony Schiavone tried to get some information out of Hathaway about the stable he's been building, Hathaway throttled Schiavone and told him it was none of his business.
See highlights from the segment below:
Earlier on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia apologized to Chris Jericho for his behavior last week and pledged his loyalty to the Jericho Appreciation Society. But when Jericho's opponent at All Out, Bryan Danielson, beat JAS member Jake Hager in a match, Garcia saved Danielson from a chair shot by Jericho in the post-match brawl.
See highlights from that below:
Earlier still on Dynamite, Jon Moxley issued an open challenge for the AEW World Championship at All Out. We don't have an answer yet as to who will accept the challenge, but hopefully we'll find out by the end of the night.