Walker Independence Key Art; Katherine McNamara Posts New Trailer

With The CW's Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring Walker Independence set to hit screens in a little more than a month, we have two new looks to pass along. As you probably know, the sequel series follows Abby Walker (McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby & Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change in the small town. To give you a sense of what the pair will be up against, the network released a new key art poster showing Abby & Hoyt not willing to back down from a fight. Following that, we have another official trailer that's so new, it's directly from McNamara's social media account.

For the newest look at the prequel series, check out the newest trailer below (courtesy of McNamara):

And here's a look at the season trailer & overview for The CW's Walker: Independence, airing Thursdays starting on October 6th:

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW's current hit series "Walker", WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, "Arrow"), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, "911: Lone Star"), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, "The Carrie Diaries"), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby's origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, "Wu Assassins"), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, "Walker"), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence's noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, "Single All the Way"), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, "Another Life"), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby's husband's killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

The CW's Walker: Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.

